Middle East

UAE&rsquo s 100% foreign ownership will boost investor confidence, cut cost of operations

MENAFN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE’s announcement of 100 per cent foreign ownership across the board effective June 1, is touted as game changing and a master stroke. This was the biggest demand from various business councils for decades. The current system requires 51 per cent local sponsorship along with majority representation in the board with the Chair being Emirati. In a country where more than 80 per cent of the population are expats and where the economy is fairly better diversified than their GCC counterparts, opening the ownership gates cannot be timed better.

