Congress & Courts

Court’s decision to take up abortion case brings issue front and center

By Catholic News Service
catholicsun.org
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (CNS) — When the Supreme Court decided May 17 to take up a challenge to a Mississippi abortion law, it brought abortion back to the front burner months before the court will hear oral arguments about it this fall. The court's announcement was not unexpected. For months, people on...

www.catholicsun.org
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The poor and minorities will be most affected if Supreme Court changes abortion law

Anti-abortion activists are closer than ever to achieving their ultimate goal: overturning Roe v. Wade. This week, they celebrated the news that the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a major abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (JWHO). The case concerns a Mississippi state law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — well before a fetus is viable. With the Court’s new 6-3 conservative majority, the outcome could be devastating for abortion access.
Congress & CourtsSouthwest Times Record

How will Supreme Court rule on abortion this time?

The debate over abortion took a new turn this past week nationally after doing so earlier this year in Arkansas. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving a Mississippi abortion law banning most abortions after 15 weeks other than in a medical emergency or because of a severe fetal abnormality. Justices will hear the case this fall and rule next year.
Mississippi Statehannapub.com

Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case

The U.S. Supreme Court announced earlier this week it would hear an abortion case from Mississippi, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, concerning a 2018 law that protects unborn babies in the 15th week of pregnancy and later from abortion. Louisiana Right to Life officials say they are watching the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Abortion fight front and center ahead of midterms

Republicans and Democrats are gearing up to make abortion a major campaign issue ahead of the midterms as the Supreme Court prepares to a hear a case that could diminish Roe v. Wade. The issue is already influencing races across the country, including in Virginia, where Democrats and pro-choice groups...
Congress & CourtsPress Democrat

Bunch: Court puts abortion fight at center of 2022 election

One of the great political memes of the Trump era was that Maine’s moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins is “concerned” over the president’s latest extreme action — even as she continued to vote in lockstep with a GOP dominated by the Former Guy. But one thing that Collins insisted she wasn’t concerned about — even as Donald Trump tilted the Supreme Court to the far right with his three appointments — was the fear that the new justices might vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationally.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

A big abortion case could upend ‘Roe’ — and burn the court’s credibility

MANY SUPREME COURT cases are complicated. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which concerns Mississippi’s severe 2018 abortion law, is not one of them. The court’s conservative majority, which chose to take the case this week, must choose: Will the justices unravel decades of precedent to achieve an ideological victory on the most hot-button of issues, or will they preserve the credibility of their institution? Mississippi flagrantly transgressed the court’s settled abortion jurisprudence in a scheme designed to produce precisely this Supreme Court showdown. In an instant, the court would burn a precious store of legitimacy if it upheld Mississippi’s brazen breach of long-settled precedent.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Legal Conservatism's Moment of Truth: Abortion Returns to the Supreme Court

In agreeing to hear the Mississippi abortion case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this week placed directly in its crosshairs the court's two foundational modern abortion precedents, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. In preparing to decide whether all restrictions on pre-"viability" abortions are unconstitutional, as the court's order for a writ of certiorari indicates it will do, the court is teeing itself up for a potentially landmark -- or potentially grievously disappointing -- ruling next term. In girding itself to rule in Dobbs, and by extension ruling on the life-or-death fortunes of countless unborn children on this bedrock civilizational justice issue, a nominally conservative court is set to also decide the life-or-death fate of the legal conservative movement itself.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Republicans Want to Overturn Roe v. Wade, and They May Soon Be Able To

Growing up during the 1980s and 1990s, my second-wave feminist mother, writer Erica Jong, was obsessed with Roe v. Wade. Born in 1942, she came of age in a world without safe legal abortion. She knew what was at stake with the 1973 ruling that protected a woman’s right to choose “without excessive government restriction.” Roe v. Wade was a huge victory for my mother’s generation. They could point to the Supreme Court decision as something tangible they did; their blood and sweat had changed the calculus of women’s lives. “No more women will die of back-alley abortions,” my mother would say. “No more wire hangers.”
Congress & CourtsCumberland County Sentinel

Goldberg: Supreme Court ruling on abortion case could be a game-changer

The Supreme Court recently announced it will take up Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi law that all but bans abortions after 15 weeks. It’s the first case in years that could result in the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that, along with a companion case, Doe v. Bolton, legalized abortion on demand everywhere in the country.
Congress & Courtspilotonline.com

Here’s where abortion access would decline if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s decision Monday to hear a case about a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks could end up weakening or even overturning Roe v. Wade. Depending on the ruling, legal abortion access could effectively end for those living in much of the American South and Midwest, especially those who are poor, according to an analysis updated this week.
Congress & CourtsNHPR

The Supreme Court Will Hear A Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

It’s the moment that both anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates have been waiting for. One side with gritted teeth, the other with bated breath. On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The ban...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

At the Supreme Court, precedent takes a leave of absence

Day by day, it becomes clearer how willing — maybe even how eager — the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is to discard precedents it dislikes. And, day by day, as the court acts and Republican state legislatures feel increasingly empowered to push the constitutional envelope, it also becomes clearer how dire are the consequences — for abortion rights and reasonable gun regulation, among other matters.
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Challenge before Supreme Court should scare believers in reproductive freedom

After countless dire predictions that Roe v. Wade was in grave danger, that prospect became a reality when the Supreme Court granted review Monday of a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. For months, the court took no action on Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organization, raising hopes that perhaps its conservative majority was not ready to take up the issue of abortion. But the granting of review of the Mississippi statute, which will be heard in the fall, should frighten all who believe that women should have the right to reproductive autonomy.
Congress & CourtsElite Daily

The Stakes In The Supreme Court’s Upcoming Abortion Case Are So High

Mark your calendars: There’s another concerning challenge to abortion rights in the works. On Monday, May 17, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case concerning a controversial Mississippi law that would severely undermine abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade. Abortion access has always been hotly contested in America, but here’s why experts say you should be especially worried over the newest Supreme Court battle over reproductive rights.
Congress & CourtsDaily Commercial

U.S. Supreme Court may spark a new, hotter abortion debate

When former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour was thinking about running for president, he had a little brunch with Republican Florida legislators in the Senate president’s office and talked about, among other things, how abortion has become such a defining issue in political campaigns. In his early days as governor, Barbour...