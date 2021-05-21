Wine Influencer Claims She Was Falsely Accused of Smearing Pig’s Blood on Derek Chauvin Witness’ House

A well-known wine influencer claims she was falsely accused of smearing pig’s blood on the house of a defense witness in the Derek Chauvin case, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Amber Lucas and two others, Rowan Dalbey and Kristen Aumoithe, were arrested for allegedly chucking a pig’s head and blood on the former home of Barry Brodd, an ex-police officer who testified for Chauvin while he was on trial for the murder of George Floyd. The trio, who are trying to raise money for their legal defense, denied their participation in the crime. “I have been falsely accused of actions I would never do; that is not me, or what I stand for,” Lucas told the Chronicle. “As a community leader, what I am enduring are the very actions that I stand and speak against, and actively denounce: the targeting of women of color, the abuse of power from law enforcement, and the attempt to silence voices of advocacy and truth.”