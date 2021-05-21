newsbreak-logo
Ultimate Paul Pierce Rookie Cards Gallery and Checklist

Cover picture for the articleAn NBA legend and first-ballot Hall of Famer, Paul Pierce likely needs no introduction. However, Paul Pierce rookie cards don't always get the same recognition. Pierce spent the bulk of his 19-year career with the Boston Celtics before jumping around the league over the final few seasons. "The Truth" is perhaps best remembered from 2007-08, when he led the Celtics to a title over Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, and won the Finals MVP.

