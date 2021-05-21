newsbreak-logo
Expected lawsuit settlement could funnel millions of dollars into Buncombe's opioid fight

By Anjali Patel
WLOS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County could get millions of dollars over 18 years to help fight the opioid epidemic as a result of an expected federal lawsuit settlement. Buncombe County was one of the first counties in North Carolina to sign onto a federal lawsuit against several opioid makers in 2017. In late April, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced that an agreement had been reached with county leaders across the state on how to spend the expected settlement money, which could pay out up to $850 million over 18 years to state as whole.

#Opioids#Mental Health Services#Western North Carolina#Mobile#County Commissioners#District Attorney#State Attorney General#State Governments#Wlos#The 555 Committee#Buncombe County District#Opioid Addictions#Addiction Increase#County Leaders#Overdoses#Money#Prevention#Substance Abuse#Effective Efforts#Community
