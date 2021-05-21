Expected lawsuit settlement could funnel millions of dollars into Buncombe's opioid fight

Demolition of the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville began Monday and will take roughly two weeks to complete.The 65-foot high stone obelisk in Pack Square will be taken down block by block. The city says the contractor doing the work can’t use a crane to help because of an underground parking garage at the site which won’t bear the equipment’s weight. Sidewalks in the square will be open during demolition, but the immediate area around the monument is blocked off, including the road which will be closed.