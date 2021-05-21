U.S. bishop echoes cardinal’s call for prayers for the people of China
WASHINGTON (CNS) — The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace invited Catholics in the United States to offer prayers for the people of China and the well-being of the Catholic Church in that country May 23-30. Bishop David J. Malloy of Rockford, Illinois, supported the week of prayer, as called for March 14 by Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, Myanmar, who asked that prayers be offered for the protection of all people of China because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.www.catholicsun.org