COVID-19 vaccines finally are headed for more kids as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12. Shots could begin as soon as a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, expected Wednesday. The expansion can make the community safer, said Carla VandeWeerd, director of research for The Villages Health and director of UF Health Precision Health Research Center - The Villages. “Even though (youth) don’t suffer typically from more severe forms of COVID-19, they are able to pass it to other people,” she said. Pfizer finished its study on children 12 and older in March, reporting no cases of COVID-19 among 2,260 fully vaccinated volunteers and side effects similar to those in adults.