Political science — and science — help guide NATO

The previous part is at thevoice.us/readers-commentary-many-advocates-focus-solely-on-co2 “Climate Change is settled science ” said Barack Obama during his tenure in the White House. So-called climate change scientists echoed these sentiments. Falsehoods and cherry-picked information continue to be repeated in news headlines so we are made to remember the grave dangers we face every day. The fear mongers and talking heads will not allow a man-made crisis to go to waste. Too much fame, money, and glory is at stake to let it slip away.