Political science — and science — help guide NATO

By @RashReport
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe polarizing debate over climate change's role in polar ice melting is a dynamic of America's domestic politics, not its defense partnerships. "There is a very respectable body of scientific evidence for climate change, and for linking that with human activity," said Bryan Wells, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's chief scientist. "The Arctic is experiencing climate change at a greater pace and at a greater scale than the global average."

