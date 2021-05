On Saturday, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America elevated the Rev. Megan Rohrer to the role of bishop, making them the first transgender bishop of any major Christian denomination in the U.S. They were also the first transgender person to be ordained and to serve as a pastor in the ELCA. Rohrer, who lives in San Francisco, will oversee the Sierra Pacific synod, which includes nearly 200 congregations in California and Nevada. They rose to prominence from work with the LGBTQ and homeless communities, as well as from media coverage, including an appearance on Queer Eye. Slate spoke with Rohrer about making history, grappling with hate in Christian communities, and finding faith in a queer identity. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.