New Minecraft Video Shows Off The New Blocks in Caves & Cliffs Update Part 1

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft’s upcoming part 1 of the Caves & Cliffs update is coming soon, and today Mojang released a new dedicated video. The video showcases the new blocks that will be included with the update, which for now is simply dated for the “summer.” Yet, it appears to be very close.

twinfinite.net
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Explosive 2D action adventure of Blast Brigade announced for console and PC

Inspired by the most hardcore action movies of the 1980s, Blast Brigade is getting set to deliver bullet-hell mayhem to console and PC players later this year. Coming from the Allods Team Arcade, a new team found in the MY.GAMES development family, Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (to give the full name) is readying itself to provide players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC the chance to enjoy some explosive, single-player, 2D action-adventure platforming later in 2021.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Rogue Lords brings turn-based cheating to Xbox later this year

Rogue Lords releases later this year for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, letting you play as the devil in a roguelike that encourages cheating. In Cyanide Studio’s latest title, you’ll take on the role of the devil who has called upon nine evil geniuses to find some legendary artefacts in an attempt to regain your power after previously being defeated by demon hunters. On your journey to locate these artefacts, you’ll need to fight the demon hunters in turn-based combat against waves of enemies. But fighting fair isn't in the devil’s nature. You’ll be able to use a resource called Diabolic Essence to ‘cheat’ your way through the fights by stealing enemy buffs, returning debuffs, or restoring health to your units using Devil Mode. You need to be careful when using it, though, because once you’ve used all of your Diabolic Essence, your run will be over.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The Sims 4 roadmap shows off new packs, base game updates and events

The Sims team has announced a roadmap for The Sims 4 over the next few months, including a new game pack, expansion pack, and base game updates. Dubbed the Summer of Sims, the roadmap outlines some pretty vague additions coming to the game in May, June, and July. It mentions a new kit pack, which comes out later today in the form of the Courtyard Oasis Kit. There's also a "creative new game pack" in the pipeline, featuring a new career. A future expansion pack is in the works too, and the only hint we have is that its content is related to nature.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

New GTA 6 map leak shows updated look at Vice City

A new Grand Theft Auto 6 map leak has appeared online, allegedly giving fans a look at an updated version of Vice City and the surrounding area. It’s been seven years since Rockstar released GTA V, the open-world sandbox that changed gaming forever. It’s no surprise then that fans of the series are desperate for any news regarding a sequel, even though the franchise’s developers have yet to even confirm they are working on it.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new Hidden Depths DLC

Minecraft has announced today that Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new DLC called Hidden Depths, where you’ll be taken to the deepest depths of the ocean. The DLC is set to launch on May 26th alongside a free update which will bolster the already impressive roster of content available in the base game.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Minecraft Dungeons Receives Two New Specialty DLC Packs

Mojang launched a couple of new DLC packs into Minecraft Dungeons this week, one of them having a particular movie tie-in. The company has partnered up with Universal Games and Dreamworks to release a special How to Train Your Dragon DLC for the game, which adds characters and other objects from the movie franchise into the mix. They also released the new Hidden Depths DLC, which will bring about new areas to explore and a lot of new items for you to fight with and collect. You can read more about both of them below.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Latest New World trailer shows off the world of Aeternum

Amazon Game Studios has revealed a new trailer for New World, showing off the world of Aeternum. New World is an upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game. You can watch the New World: This Is Aeternum trailer here:. New World is due to release August 31, 2021 on PC.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Minecraft launches How to Train Your Dragon DLC

Minecraft’s latest DLC is all about dragons, but not just the blocky ender dragon we all know and love, as this one’s all about dragons from Dreamwork’s How to Train Your Dragon franchise. The DLC, which you can purchase for 1340 coins on the Minecraft Marketplace today, includes a new...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Try out the new teaser for Drova - Forsaken Kin, an upcoming 2D action RPG

Being available on itch.io, the free teaser for Drova - Forsaken Kin is now available on Steam and it's been upgraded for the new release. "Drova - Forsaken Kin is an Action Based RPG filled with handcrafted open world adventures inspired by the much renowned Gothic game series. A society has discovered the power of a dead empire: to capture the spirits that govern nature and rule over them instead. However, the anger of the remaining spirits divided them. Where will you stand?"
Video GamesGematsu

This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Biomutant, Tantei Bokumetsu, World’s End Club, more

Biomutant for PlayStation 4, Tantei Bokumetsu for PlayStation 4 and Switch, and World’s End Club for Switch are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Due out worldwide, Biomutant is an open-world action RPG in which players create their own “mutant” protagonist who fights in a martial arts-styled combat that mixes melee, shooting, and mutant ability action. As a plague runs through the land and the Tree-of-Life bleeds death from its roots, the Tribes of the world stand divided. It is the player’s mission to either save the land—or lead it to an even darker destiny.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion gets new story trailer

The latest trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online gives us a closer look at the history and lore surrounding the Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure. The Daedric weapons of Ambition, forged by Mehrunes Dagon, will bring destruction to Tamriel if found by the wrong hands — you must find them first.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Fan Creates Mockup Trailer for Open-World Pokemon Game

With Pokemon Legends: Arceus, an open-world Pokemon game taking place in an older version of Sinnoh, around the corner, fans are thinking about just how the game's open-world concept will work. One fan has created a mockup game concept that shows their own take on how an open-world Pokemon game would work.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Epic science fantasy roguelike Caves of Qud adds new game modes with checkpoints

Not a big fan of permadeath? Good news for you as Caves of Qud, the awesome science fantasy roguelike epic, now has new game modes in Beta. While the traditional and normal mode of the game remains as permanent death, the current opt-in Beta on Steam now has new options available which should help people explore its truly wonderful and bizarre world. Here's the modes it has now:
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Rumour: New 3D or 2.5D Donkey Kong game being developed by Super Mario Odyssey team

A juicy rumour is doing the rounds this afternoon which suggests that Nintendo’s internal development team are taking over the beloved Donkey Kong series and are busy readying a new 3D or 2.5D Donkey Kong game. The game is apparently being developed by the Super Mario Odyssey developers over at Nintendo EPD. Retro Studios currently have their hands full developing the next game in the Metroid Prime series after the Bandai Namco version of the game was ultimately scrapped by Nintendo. Nintendo Life says that they have heard the same thing about a new Donkey Kong game for Switch from a trusted source, however, they say that the game isn’t fully 3D. Instead it will be a 2.5D game. It should also be noted that it’s also Donkey Kong’s 40th anniversary, so hopefully we should see something at E3 if this rumour is proved legitimate.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – The Game that Saved the Pandemic

When Nintendo announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be delayed back in 2019, few could hide their disappointment. After seeing the teases of the life-simulator series’ brand new setting and gimmicks, people’s excitement and impatience for New Horizons’ release was palpable. Thus, the game being held back for some time led gamers to go online in order to voice their frustration at having to wait for the game, an understandable reaction to be sure. However, that delay was the best thing that could have happened, for the game and its fans alike.