Pope Francis attends the final session of the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon at the Vatican in this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Continuing his efforts to reform the Catholic Church in accordance with the teachings of the Second Vatican Council, Pope Francis has approved a new three-stage process for the next gathering of the synod of bishops. Its aim is to involve the whole church at diocesan, national and continental levels through a process of “listening and discernment” on the important theme of synodality: “For a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission.”