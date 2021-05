If you've ever come home with a grocery bag of goodies ready to make guacamole, only to realize you grabbed parsley instead of cilantro, we can relate! Is it just us, or do they purposefully place these two herbs right next to each other on the shelf, hoping we'll have to make a second trip to the store? When it comes to parsley and cilantro, they may look alike at first glance, but don't let looks fool you. They taste quite different, and you'll want to take a few extra seconds to make sure you're grabbing the right one.