'Charlie Bit My Finger' Being Auctioned as NFT, Leaving YouTube Forever
Almost 15 years after "Charlie Bit My Finger" debuted on YouTube and became one of the most-watched videos in the platform's history, the brief clip will no longer be available to watch on the site beginning on May 23. The Davies-Carr family announced the clip will be deleted before it auctions off the rights to the video as an NFT, or non-fungible token. The video has racked up over 882.3 million views on YouTube since the family published it on May 22, 2007.popculture.com