'Charlie Bit My Finger' Being Auctioned as NFT, Leaving YouTube Forever

Celebrity auctioneer Dan Dotson has revealed that he nearly lost part of his finger after he attempted to intervene in a fight between two of his bulldogs. Storage Wars auctioneer Dan Dotson certainly won’t be coming between his dogs again! The reality TV star revealed he sustained a very intense injury, and nearly lost his finger, after he attempted to intervene in a fight between his two French Bulldogs. The A&E star showed off his heavily bandaged hand on the May 4 episode of Storage Wars, telling auction attendees that one of his pups had bitten the finger off.