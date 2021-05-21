newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

'Charlie Bit My Finger' Being Auctioned as NFT, Leaving YouTube Forever

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 15 years after "Charlie Bit My Finger" debuted on YouTube and became one of the most-watched videos in the platform's history, the brief clip will no longer be available to watch on the site beginning on May 23. The Davies-Carr family announced the clip will be deleted before it auctions off the rights to the video as an NFT, or non-fungible token. The video has racked up over 882.3 million views on YouTube since the family published it on May 22, 2007.

popculture.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Clip#Music Video#Video Music#Nft#Leon#Cnbc#Videos#Artists#Today#Model Emily Ratjakowski#April#Internet History#Headlines#Kings#Bit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosVulture

In the Messy Land of Internet Video, the Editor Is King

For the past few years, the filmmaker Vern Hass has been splicing clips from The Wendy Williams Show so they resemble a daytime television show broadcast from a parallel dimension — a world he calls the Wendy Cinematic Universe. He strips out the background noise, amplifies the sounds of an audience member coughing or licking their lips, the clack of heels on the talk-show-studio floor. His frames swoop, zoom, whoosh, and vibrate, lingering a second too long on Williams’s wide-eyed stare, stretching it into an expression of abject horror. Awkward silences are interjected with mayhem; he puts photorealistic guns into Williams’s hands, makes people’s heads explode, or gives studio guests laser vision.
Behind Viral VideosMic

YouTubers are risking their lives for our clicks

As far as YouTube video titles go, Jeff Wittek’s choice of “HOW I BROKE MY FACE” doesn’t necessarily stand out. In fact, a search for that title brings up hundreds of videos, often accompanied by gory thumbnails, all hoping to tap into YouTube’s collective love for shocking content. What sets...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Vitaly returns to YouTube after a year off and nobody noticed

Veteran YouTuber Vitaly ‘VitalyzdTv’ Zdorovetskiy returned to the platform after more than a year-long break from making videos, but most of his viewers don’t seem to have gotten the message. Those who have been on YouTube for a number of years have probably heard of or seen some of Vitaly’s...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Minecraft star TommyInnit reveals his most “bizarre” interaction with IRL hater

TommyInnit is one of the biggest Minecraft content creators on the internet — but despite his sprawling fanbase, not everyone is enthusiastic about his streams and videos. The life of a social media star certainly seems like a charmed one; garnering millions upon millions of fans, scoring big cash from major brand deals and essentially being a celebrity are all definite perks to the job.
TV & VideosCNET

The word 'cheugy' is being sold as an NFT

Get ready for the most 2021 sentence of all time: "The word cheugy is being sold as an NFT." If you're not extremely online, very few of those words make sense together. Let me try to explain. Cheugy, pronounced "chew-gee", is Gen Z slang popular on social media in general...
Petsdexerto.com

YouTuber angry after ‘big snail’ video demonetized for “nudity”

Popular wildlife YouTuber Emzotic hit out at the platform after a video of hers about a snail was bizarrely demonetized and flagged by YouTube’s review system. Over the years, YouTube has expanded to encapsulate a whole range of creators from music to comedic skits, video games, and much more. Anything...
TV & Videosdexerto.com

YouTuber Ryan Trahan goes viral surviving on $0.01 for a week

YouTuber Ryan Trahan is getting millions of views for his YouTube series where he tries to survive for a week off just $0.01 as part of a fundraiser for Central Texas Food Bank. Ryan is a 22-year-old YouTuber with just over 3 million subscribers on his main channel. He’s embarked...
AnimalsHollywood Life

‘Storage Wars’ Star Dan Dotson Has Finger Bitten Off By His French Bulldog

Celebrity auctioneer Dan Dotson has revealed that he nearly lost part of his finger after he attempted to intervene in a fight between two of his bulldogs. Storage Wars auctioneer Dan Dotson certainly won’t be coming between his dogs again! The reality TV star revealed he sustained a very intense injury, and nearly lost his finger, after he attempted to intervene in a fight between his two French Bulldogs. The A&E star showed off his heavily bandaged hand on the May 4 episode of Storage Wars, telling auction attendees that one of his pups had bitten the finger off.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Bits & Pieces: Filmed By Bike takes place May 20-23 on YouTube

Other items include Bon Jovi concert, OBT and Portland Opera and Zidell Yards shows and PCS plans.Filmed by Bike The 19th annual Filmed by Bike Festival once again will be online on YouTube, May 20 to 23. It'll feature many films and filmmakers, including three from the Pacific Northwest: Cheryl Green, Portland, "TBI & My Longest Ride"; Katie Sox, Bend, "Fashion"; Dave Mayers, Bellingham, Washington, "Becoming Ruby." There'll be six unique movie programs on YouTube, and they include 60 films by 58 filmmakers and 18 countries represented, including Kenya, India, Turkey and Mexico. For tickets and more, see http://www.filmedbybike.org. Bon...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
SVG

The Bizarre Reason DaBaby Was Just Banned

A verified Twitch account purporting to belong to immensely popular and occasionally controversial rapper DaBaby was banned on May 19, adding another weird twist to the artist's apparent sudden appearance on the streaming service. DaBaby, who was nominated for numerous awards at the 2021 Grammys and caused a stir with...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

FaZe Banks explains why he struggles to upload YouTube videos

FaZe Banks has been quiet on YouTube for a while, and with fans begging for more content, he finally explained why he’s struggled to upload videos. Richard “Banks” Bengston is best known as one of the founders and owners of FaZe Clan. However, he also had an enormous following on YouTube. Fans loved tuning in to watch his video blogs and entertainment videos.
Behind Viral Videoscogconnected.com

The Beautiful & Captivating Cosplayers of TikTok

As new forms of social media evolve, users find fun and fresh ways to showcase their creative talents. For us, we’re huge fans of cosplay, so when we heard there were cosplayers showcasing their efforts on TikTok, we had to check it out. And we were not disappointed. This week, we’re going to share four cosplayers that have been strutting their stuff on TikTok.
Marketsdexerto.com

Iconic internet memes are being sold for thousands as NFTs

The NFT boom is only just beginning and in the past few weeks some of the internet’s most iconic memes have been raking in thousands of dollars in their NFT format. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a form of cryptocurrency asset that cannot be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or spent on goods. They have picked up widespread attention and adoption in 2021, with some selling for millions of dollars.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Talia Jackson Turns Pain Into Pop Gold With “You”

Talia Jackson unpredictably switches gears, opting for glitching guitar work amidst a blanket of R&B and pop. Her new song “You,” erupting with an almost indie-rock underpinning, finds the rising singer-songwriter putting her emotions to the test and eradicating those same feelings rooted out of a toxic relationship. Although, Jackson, most known for her role on Netflix’s Family Reunion, wouldn’t describe it as a relationship, per se.