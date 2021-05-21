newsbreak-logo
Traffic will be impeded next month in Village of Gilchrist

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork is scheduled to take place June 1 through June 4 on the Central Sumter Utility system at the intersection of Stepping Stone Path and Brandenburg Court in the Village of Gilchrist. While traffic flow will not be blocked, it will be impeded due to the presence of equipment and vehicles. Work will be conducted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

