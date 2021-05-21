newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

5 people stabbed, 1 fatally, in Amsterdam; suspect arrested

 2 days ago

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One person was killed and four injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby. Four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was not immediately known. There was no immediate word on the possible motive.

