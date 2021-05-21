newsbreak-logo
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Have Big News About Their Postponed Stadium Tour

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy recently dropped some big news about their stadium tour, which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The three bands were set to go out on the Hella Mega tour in June 2020, but had to put it off over safety concerns about the deadly coronavirus. Now, the tour is set to begin its North American run on July 24 in Dallas, Texas. The run will conclude in Seattle, Washington on Sept. 6 before heading overseas to Europe.

popculture.com
