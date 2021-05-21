Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Have Big News About Their Postponed Stadium Tour

The summer, fall, and spring tour announcements are flying fast and furious this week, but every now and again there’s one that really catches our attention. We were already stoked to get word today (May 18) of Small Black’s upcoming North American summer tour, especially after the New York electronic-pop band’s Cheap Dreams became a fixture on our playlists after its April release. But we were damn-near floored to see that Philadelphia goth-pop duo Korine are aboard for direct support on all dates, making this run perhaps our most anticipated tour of the year. Our love for Korine is already well-documented, so we’ll just tell anyone heading out to see Small Black this summer to be sure to get to the venue nice and early. It’ll be worth the trouble.