'General Hosptial' Pays Tribute to Late Sean Donelly Actor John Reilly

GH will pay tribute to the late John Reilly and his beloved Port Charles alter ego, Sean Donely, in a special episode slated to air on Friday, May 21. According to a show rep, Felicia, Mac, Anna, Laura and Kevin will mourn Sean’s death and be pulled into a mystery involving Sean’s daughter, Annie, played by Reilly’s real-life daughter, Caitlin Reilly. “John Reilly was an incredible actor and a large part of the 58-plus-year legacy that is GH,” shared Executive Producer Frank Valentini. “This episode is meant to honor him and his contribution to the show’s rich history. With so many fan favorites returning, new and longtime viewers will enjoy it. We had a lot of fun filming and I am grateful that we were also able to include his daughter. Viewers will hopefully also enjoy one more surprise return — it is just too amazing to spoil.”