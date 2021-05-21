newsbreak-logo
'General Hosptial' Pays Tribute to Late Sean Donelly Actor John Reilly

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Hospital will be airing a special stand-alone episode in honor of late actor John Reilly, who portrayed the famous Sean Donelly on the show for 11 years. Reilly died in January of a heart attack, his daughter Catelin Reilly said. The actor was 86 years old. Executive producer Frank...

popculture.com
Related
TV & VideosSoap Opera Digest

Caitlin Reilly On GH Gig

TikTok star Caitlin Reilly will make her daytime debut on May 21 in the role of Annie Donely, whose father, Sean, was played by the actress’s real-life father, the late John Reilly. “It’s kind of funny how it happened,” Reilly begins. “When I announced on social media that my father...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Kristina Wagner Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL!

The GENERAL HOSPITAL tribute to the late John Reilly (and his beloved alter ego, Sean Donely) is just around the corner. Viewers will see several familiar faces when the special episode airs on Friday, May 21… including Kristina Wagner as Felicia! The news of Wagner’s return was first announced by Deadline, as were details of how the soap will honor the character and his portrayer, who passed away on January 9.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day

John Travolta and his family marked on Sunday their first Mother’s Day since Kelly Preston’s passing. The Grease actor, 67, honored his late wife with a moving tribute on Instagram. Alongside two photos of Kelly with their kids, John wrote: “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.”
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Friday, May 21: Sean Donely Tribute, Plus Will Monica Die?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, May 21 reveal that it will be a special tribute episode honoring Sean Donely (John Reilly). Many characters will be mourning the WSB agent’s death. Reilly’s real-life daughter, TikTok star Caitlin Reilly will play Sean’s daughter, Annie Donely. It turns out that there will be a mystery storyline featuring Annie.
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

General Hospital's Leslie Charleson on John Reilly: "I Just Adored Him"

General Hospital's Dr. Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) fell for quite a few of Port Charles' eligible bachelors over the years. One special man in the M.D.'s life was Sean Donley, played by the late John Reilly. Charleson fondly looked back on Monica and Sean's love affair and reminisced about Reilly in an interview with Soap Hub.
TV & VideosSoap Opera Digest

GH Reveals Air Date For John Reilly Tribute

GH will pay tribute to the late John Reilly and his beloved Port Charles alter ego, Sean Donely, in a special episode slated to air on Friday, May 21. According to a show rep, Felicia, Mac, Anna, Laura and Kevin will mourn Sean’s death and be pulled into a mystery involving Sean’s daughter, Annie, played by Reilly’s real-life daughter, Caitlin Reilly. “John Reilly was an incredible actor and a large part of the 58-plus-year legacy that is GH,” shared Executive Producer Frank Valentini. “This episode is meant to honor him and his contribution to the show’s rich history. With so many fan favorites returning, new and longtime viewers will enjoy it. We had a lot of fun filming and I am grateful that we were also able to include his daughter. Viewers will hopefully also enjoy one more surprise return — it is just too amazing to spoil.”
TV & Videossoapoperanetwork.com

Kimberly McCullough Returns to ‘General Hospital’ for Sean Donely Tribute But She Isn’t the Secret Surprise Guest

On Friday, May 21, “General Hospital” will air its long-awaited on-air tribute to the late John Reilly and his iconic character Sean Donely. Scheduled to take part in the special adventure-filled episode are “GH” mainstays Genie Francis, Kristina Wagner, Finola Hughes, Jon Lindstrom, John J. York, and even Reilly’s real-life daughter, Caitlin Reilly. Also appearing will be Kimberly McCullough who’ll reprise her role as Robin Scorpio for the first time since 2018. She’s not the secret surprise guest, however.
