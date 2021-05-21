newsbreak-logo
Base of the Thumb Arthritis

A family physician stresses the importance of school physicals and why you should make the appointment now.

The Benefits of Treating Arthritis With Cannabis Topicals

Arthritis is a painful and sometimes debilitating condition characterized by joint swelling, pain, and stiffness, along with a decreased range of motion. As a consultant for cannabis patients, I often work with those who are suffering from arthritis and looking for alternative ways to manage the painful condition. Often these patients come to me when they have exhausted the conventional options. When arthritis gets severe, painkillers (such as opiates) are usually the primary treatment that these patients are receiving. But opiates have their limits. Patients adjust to their dose and it has to be continually increased. In some cases, opiates can actually increase sensitivity to pain. Many have already reached the highest allowable dose and will receive less and less relief from the drug as time goes on. Patients who have been relying on that pain relief are suddenly left without any recourse. Thankfully, cannabis offers new hope for safely and effectively managing arthritis. As a potent painkiller and anti-inflammatory agent, cannabis has helped many with their arthritic symptoms. It can also be used safely in conjunction with opiates, so patients who are still using opiates, or tapering off of them, don’t have to worry about dangerous interactions. Research shows that cannabis use actually allows patients to decrease their opiate use, and in states where cannabis is legally accessible, opiate-related deaths have gone down by 25 percent. In addition, research suggests that cannabis can do more than just ameliorate the symptoms of the condition, it may also be able to reverse it, leading to increasing improvements in mobility, inflammation and pain. Research shows that arthritis patients actually have a higher level of CB2 receptors in their damaged joints, than most. One study, conducted in Canada, researched the effects of topical applications of cannabis on rheumatoid arthritis. The researchers behind it…
Public HealthHavre Daily News

DPHHS asking Montanans to participate in arthritis survey

Department of Public Health and Human Services officials is conducting a survey to learn more about how arthritis impacts the lives of Montanans. DPHHS Arthritis Program Manager Melissa Dale said the program is partnering with the Arthritis Foundation to learn more about challenges and limitations that Montanans face who are living with arthritis.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Minority of Those With AUD Referred to, Receive Treatment

FRIDAY, May 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD) frequently utilize health care and receive screening for alcohol use, but few are referred to or receive treatment, according to a study published online May 16 in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research. Carrie M. Mintz, M.D., from...
Posted by
Zachary Walston

Exercise is the Best Treatment for Arthritis

Every time I step into a clinic, a patient relays their frustration with pain and inability to exercise. Most patients blame arthritis for their pain and inactivity. “The doc says I’ll never be able to run again.”
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
HealthDay

Beta-Blocker Heart Meds Might Lower Arthritis Risk

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Commonly used beta blocker heart medicine may also reduce the risk of knee and hip osteoarthritis and pain, a new study suggests. "Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and affects 15% of the general population," said study co-authors Georgina Nakafero and Abhishek Abhishek, from the University of Nottingham in England.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Medical Myths: All about arthritis

Form of arthritis — occurs when the cartilage that sits between the bones in a joint wears down. People sometimes refer to the condition as “wear and tear” arthritis. RA occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy body tissue. It causes damage to the joints but can also affect muscles, connective tissue, tendons, and fibrous tissue.
Munster, INNWI.com

Best Hospital

Community Hospital opened in 1973 as a medical surgical facility in Munster. Today, it is known for advanced technologies and treatments, spanning the spectrum of care and offering the area’s most innovative cancer, cardiology, maternal care, neuroscience and orthopedics programs. According to hospital officials, as northwest Indiana’s only Comprehensive Stroke...
ScienceMedicalXpress

This stinks: New research finds sense of smell and pneumonia linked

An acute loss of smell is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, but for two decades it has been linked to other maladies, among them Parkinson's disease and dementia. Now, a poor sense of smell may signify a higher risk of pneumonia in older adults, says a team of Michigan State University researchers.
Diseases & TreatmentsStamford Advocate

Remedies for Dealing with Arthritis Pain and Stiffness

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arthritis is one of the most widespread health conditions in the United States, affecting about one in four adults. Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints and the condition can make doing everyday tasks unbearable due to the pain and stiffness it can cause. People living with arthritis do not have to give up their active lifestyle if they know how to manage their symptoms. In honor of May being Arthritis Awareness Month, CopperJoint is sharing tips that can help alleviate discomfort.
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

10 Natural Remedies for Psoriatic Arthritis

With a condition as complicated as psoriatic arthritis, finding a natural therapy that has been well researched (never mind proven to be effective) is a challenge. That said, it’s understandable that you would want to investigate natural ingredients and home remedies for psoriatic arthritis. A few words of caution: Always...
FitnessThe Eagle-Tribune

Addressing arthritis through movement, classes

Q: Recently, I have begun experiencing pain in my knees, making it difficult for me to get up from a chair. A friend suggested I could have arthritis. I don’t know a lot about the disease beyond seeing it mentioned in ads for pain relievers on television. What should I do?
Workoutsyourislandnews.com

Research Recommends Water Aerobics to Ease the Pain of Arthritis

Arthritis is the nation’s most common disability, affecting 50 million adults in America. Between 2007- 2009 50% of adults 65 years or older reported an arthritis diagnosis. For seniors who suffer from arthritis, new research recommends the benefit of water aerobics to ease their pain. Seniors, or others who feel stymied by arthritis pain, all too often the prospect of increasing movement is the last thing they want to do because they fear injuring themselves further. But exercise in the water adds buoyancy and protects inflamed joints, and it can be fun.
Advocacylongisland.com

Walk to Cure Arthritis Long Island 2021

May is Arthritis Awareness Month and participating in The Walk to Cure Arthritis on Sunday, May 16, 2021 is a great way to honor your loved ones and the 54 Million Americas living with Arthritis. Walking your way is a fun way to stay connected, bring awareness and support the mission to boldly pursue a for America’s #1 cause of disability.
Valparaiso, INNWI.com

Best Physical Therapy

If you’re suffering from aches and pains, recovering from surgery or an injury or feeling general bodily discomfort, your doctor may recommend physical therapy. In Northwest Indiana, this specialized treatment may be found at Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists, with locations in Valparaiso, Crown Point, LaPorte and Highland. Orthopedic &...
Healtharcamax.com

Consumer health: Smoking and rheumatoid arthritis – what's the connection?

May is Arthritis Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about the connection between smoking and rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that can affect more than just your joints. In some people, the condition can damage a wide variety of body systems, including the skin, eyes, lungs, heart and blood vessels.
Weight Losssouthernminn.com

Knee arthritis, an extremely common problem

In continuing with the general topic of knee pain from last month, I’d like to discuss the extremely common problem of knee arthritis. First and foremost, what exactly is arthritis? Arthritis is inflammation of a joint leading to pain, stiffness, and swelling. Arthritis can affect any joint in the body, but it is especially common in the knee. There a many different types of arthritis, but this article will focus on osteoarthritis, which is the most common type of all. It has been estimated that approximately 1 in 3 Americans will experience knee pain at some point in their lives, and the lifetime risk of developing painful knee arthritis is 45%!
HealthThe Cherokeean Herald

Free virtual arthritis seminar featured May 25

UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar about arthritis at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. The seminar will feature a presentation titled Understanding Your Arthritis by Leanne Dada, DO, a board-certified rheumatologist from UT Health East Texas Physicians at North Campus Tyler. In this seminar, Dr. Dada will discuss the basics of arthritis – what it is, different types, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.
AdvocacyKGUN 9

New free resources to help Spanish speaking Patients with Arthritis

May is Arthritis awareness month, and MD Daniel Hernandez, the Director of Medical Affairs and Hispanic Outreach, and Rheumatoid Arthritis patient Yaideliz Acevedo share the challenges the Hispanic community has faced when trying to find credible information when it comes to Arthritis and how CreakyJoints Español has helped fill that gap.