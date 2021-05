If you told me there were benefits of depression a few years ago I would have told you to f*ck off. Saying that there are good things about depression is quite a bold thing to say, but I believe that I have benefited from my time being depressed in several ways. Each time I’ve fallen into a depression, it’s felt as if the world was holding me down. Everything seemed shit, and I would do anything to get out of feeling that way. Part of using a healthier perspective has allowed me to look back in retrospect and try and understand why I fell into a depression in the first place, and more importantly, how having those experiences may have helped me in some way.