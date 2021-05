Message from Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle: “Governor Cooper’s announcement today was possible because most of us have taken this pandemic seriously since last spring by following the state’s health protocols, and getting our vaccinations. I know a vast majority of us have done so in Orange County. However, even though this announcement makes face coverings optional in most circumstances, there are still folks who have not been vaccinated because of health conditions, age, accessibility, or other reasons. Because of this, under the Governor’s new order, businesses are still allowed to require face coverings. Let’s be cautiously excited about the fact that we have progressed this far, but not forget that COVID-19 is still here until more of us are fully vaccinated.”