newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ozark, MO

Win Tickets to the Street Rod Nationals

By Hewson Beattie
KTTS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything Country 94-7 KTTS wants to send YOU with a pair of tickets to the NSRA Mid-America Street Rod Nationals!. Enjoy a beloved Ozarks tradition, and catch ALL the incredible street-rods at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend, from May 28th – May 30th!. Register to win your tickets below!

www.ktts.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Ozark, MO
Ozark, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rods#Ktts#Nsra Mid America#Tickets#Ozarks#Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Ozark, MOccheadliner.com

Ozarks native to headline Sucker Days on Friday night

Her vocals can make the hair on your arms stand. Put Chelsey James' voice over power chords, a funky bass line and a kicking bass drum, and you get that same feeling through your extremities as when you hear the rev of a racing engine. Up above 8,000 rpm, you...
Laclede Record

Lebanon baseball sweeps Christian County

Things didn’t come easy, but the Lebanon High School baseball team defeated two Christian County schools during the week with wins over Ozark on Tuesday and Nixa on Thursday at home to cap off their regular season. In a 1-0 shutout win over the Tigers, senior John Greenwood and Ozark’s Brody Baumann had a pitching duel for the ages. Greenwood went all seven innings, allowed zero runs, just two hits, and struck six Tigers out in the contest. Baumann pitched six innings, allowed one run on four hits, and struck out three. “We’ve talked to John about not trying to overpower people and not be a strikeout guy,” head coach Dustin Young said. “We want him to pitch to contact, and he has bought into that. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
ccheadliner.com

Johnson adds to legacy with four gold medals, two meet records

What started out as a curiosity progressed into one of four COC championships for Ozark’s Sydney Johnson. The Lady Tigers’ senior star and most prolific sprinter in the program’s history collected four gold medals at the COC Track Meet last week. She swept the sprints by winning the 100 (12.42), 200 (25.34) and 400 (58.12) and ran the anchor leg for the Lady Tigers’ winning 4 x 200 relay (1:48).
ccheadliner.com

Pair of COC pole vault titles for Beets family

Ozark’s Abby Beets gave her family two COC championships in the pole vault with a winning vault of 10-0 at the COC Track Meet on Thursday. Beets’ younger sister, Mallory, placed first at the COC Junior High Track Meet in the pole vault by clearing 7-6. Their older sister, Katie,...