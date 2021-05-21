newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

What Is an FHA Loan and How Does It Work?

By Mayra Paris
Posted by 
Money
Money
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1sPE_0a7TTMFR00
Money

An FHA loan is a mortgage backed by the Federal Housing Administration, a subsidiary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The FHA loan program is designed to help people with poor credit purchase homes with low down payments and more flexible income requirements than conventional mortgages.

The first step to a new home is putting in the work and finding out how much you can afford.

Mortgage Experts are available to get you started on your home-buying journey with solid advice and priceless information. To find out more, click on your state today.

How do FHA loans work?

FHA loans are backed by the Federal Housing Administration, which means that, if you default on the loan, the federal government guarantees to the lender that it will answer for the loan.

The FHA doesn’t lend you the money directly; instead, you borrow from an FHA-approved lender like a bank or credit union.

FHA Mortgage vs. Conventional Mortgage

Conventional mortgages, which are backed or owned by government programs like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, have very strict credit and income requirements.

FHA home loans, on the other hand, are more flexible in their underwriting and offer additional benefits to borrowers.

This flexibility means you don’t necessarily have to be a high earner to buy the house you want. In exchange, you pay mortgage insurance premiums to the FHA along with your mortgaage payment.

FHA Mortgages Conventional Mortgages

Min. FICO score of 580 and 3.5% down payment, or 500–579 with 10% down Min. FICO score of 620 for most lenders and 3%–20% down payment

Can use gift funds for the entire down payment Limits gift funds for the down payment

Sellers can contribute up to 6% for closing costs Sellers can only contribute up to 3% for closing costs

DTI can be as high as 50 DTI cannot exceed 36%

Only for the purchase of a primary residence Can be used to purchase a second (or third) residence

Mortgage insurance is mandatory You don’t need mortgage insurance with a 20% down payment or 20% in equity

The property must be FHA-approved You can purchase any property

FHA loan limits are set by HUD and vary by location Conventional loan limit depends on your lender, income, creditworthiness, and other factors

No maximum or minimum income limits Some government-backed programs have income caps

Types of FHA loans

The most popular kind of FHA-backed home loan is the traditional mortgage, also called the Basic Home Mortgage Loan 203(b). This mortgage is used for purchasing or refinancing a primary residence.

With this loan, you could finance up to 94.5% of the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, so your down payment could be as low as 3.5%. Compare that to the typical conventional mortgage which requires a 20% down payment.

There are other types of FHA-insured mortgage loans available for different purposes. These types of mortgages are:

  • Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM): A reverse mortgage that allows seniors to convert their home equity into cash. To qualify, you must be 62 or older and your home must meet FHA property standards. You must also pay MIP on this loan.
  • 203(k) Rehabilitation Mortgage: Lets homebuyers add up to $35,000 to their mortgage loan amount for home repairs and upgrades. The improvements must be approved by the FHA but could even include reconstruction if the original foundation is in place.
  • Title I Home Improvement Loans: Insures loans for homeowners to make repairs and upgrades. The maximum loan amounts for a single-family home are $7,500 (unsecured) and $25,000 (secured by a mortgage or deed of trust), and manufactured homes are eligible.
  • Energy-Efficient Mortgages (EEM): Helps homeowners finance energy-efficient home improvements to reduce their energy costs. Improvements could include weatherization and insulation, upgrading HVAC systems and installing solar and wind-power systems.
  • Streamline Refinance: Allows homeowners to refinance an existing FHA mortgage. It’s called “streamline” because it requires less documentation and fewer underwriting guidelines than typical refinancing mortgage loans.
  • 203(h) Disaster Victims Mortgage: Insures primary residence mortgages for people living in presidentially designated disaster zones. Borrowers are eligible for 100% financing —no down payment required. Funds can be used to reconstruct a damaged or destroyed home or for a new home purchase.

Pros and cons of FHA loans

FHA loans are great for first-time homebuyers and other homeowners who want to buy a primary residence but don’t have good credit or enough money saved up for a high down payment.

However, taking out an FHA-backed mortgage also means you have certain limits and responsibilities.

Pros of FHA loans

  • Low down payment requirements. FHA loans have a minimum down payment at 3.5% if your credit score is 580 or higher and 10% if it’s between 500 and 579. You can pay more if you want, which could get you a lower interest rate, but sticking to the minimum won’t get your loan application rejected.
  • Use borrowed or gifted funds for the down payment. A conventional mortgage requires that most of the money for the down payment comes from your own pocket. With an FHA loan, however, 100% of the down payment can come from a gift from a relative, a friend or a charity. You can also participate in local down payment grants and loan assistance programs that are often only offered to FHA borrowers.
  • Higher debt-to-income ratio (DTI). The debt-to-income ratio (DTI) is a measure of how much of your monthly income you will be using to pay off debts, including your new mortgage. The higher the ratio, the riskier the loan appears to a lender. The FHA recommends DTI ratios as high as 43%, but some lenders will accept higher ratios.
  • The seller can cover closing costs. Closing costs range from 2% to 5% of the home price and usually can’t be financed with the lender. FHA loans let sellers contribute up to 6% of the purchase price to the closing costs. If the seller is eager to sell or wants to help you purchase the home, FHA loans are a great opportunity.

Cons of FHA loans

  • Strict mortgage limits. The FHA restricts how much you can borrow, depending on your location and the size of the home. To check the loan limits in your area, enter the home’s county into the FHA database. For 2020, the limit for a one-family home in a low-cost real estate area is $356,362 while the ceiling in high-cost areas is $822,375.
  • Mandatory FHA mortgage insurance. With an FHA loan, you are required to pay a monthly mortgage insurance premium (MIP), which is 0.87% of your loan amount. Additionally, there is an upfront mortgage insurance premium (UFMIP) of 1.75% of the loan amount.
  • Must be a primary residence. Since these loans are intended to help individuals have access to secure housing, you can’t use an FHA loan for a second home, flip or rental property. You need to live in the home for at least one year before selling.
  • Must be an FHA-approved property. The FHA requires that the home meet its safety, security, and soundness regulations. To find out if the property meets these requirements, you’re required to have an appraiser review the property.

How to qualify for an FHA loan

Qualifying for an FHA loan can be easy for most borrowers but there are a few requirements to keep in mind. Here is a summary of the FHA eligibility requirements:

  • Minimum credit score of 500
  • 500–579: 10% down payment
  • 580 or higher: 3.5% down payment
  • Maximum 43% debt-to-income ratio (DTI)
  • Have a steady source of income
  • Have a valid social security number
  • Home must be your primary residence for at least one year
  • You must move in within 60 days of loan closing
  • House must meet FHA safety guidelines
  • Loan can’t exceed loan limits

How to apply for an FHA loan

  • Find an FHA lender. To find a HUD-approved lender that offers FHA loans, you can head to the agency’s Lender List and search for qualified institutions in your area. Even though FHA loan requirements are the same everywhere, some lenders may have additional credit score requirements for approval. Our list of the best mortgage lenders is also a good place to start.
  • Submit the application. Once you’ve selected a lender, fill out their application and provide all the information they need to process your request, which may include pay stubs, bank statements and old tax returns. The lender will also look into your credit history and your credit report to calculate your debt-to-income ratio.
  • Compare loan offers. You should always shop around and request quotes from more than one lender to make sure you’re always getting the best loan terms and mortgage rates. Interest rates can vary between lenders even when it comes to federally-regulated programs like FHA-backed loans. Our mortgage calculator can help you figure out which loan is right for you.
  • Research down payment assistance programs. Many states have programs in place to help low-income earners or first-time homebuyers purchase their homes. To qualify for an FHA loan, you need to make a down payment of at least 3.5% but this money can come from your savings, your relatives’ savings or down payment assistance programs.

Ad

Don't have the 20% down? No worries!

With an FHA loan you can purchase your first home with a down payment as low as 3.5%. Click below to see if you qualify today!

FHA loans FAQ

What is an FHA loan?

An FHA loan is a mortgage loan insured by the Federal Housing Administration and intended to help low-income and low-credit homebuyers enter homeownership. FHA loans aren’t issued by the FHA itself. A mortgage lender like a bank or credit union lends the money and the FHA guarantees the loan in case the borrower defaults on the debt. Find the current mortgage rates on our website.

How can I get rid of MIP on an FHA loan?

Everyone who takes out an FHA loan has to pay monthly mortgage insurance premiums (MIP) for the entire life of the loan. The simplest way to get rid of MIP is to refinance the FHA loan once you have paid off at least 20% of the mortgage (also called 20% equity). You may be eligible to request MIP cancelation if you took out the FHA loan before June 3 of 2013 or if you’ve paid off your mortgage early. Contact your lender to find out if you’re eligible for MIP cancelation.

How soon can I refinance an FHA loan?

There are many ways to refinance your FHA mortgage loan. If you want to turn it into a conventional loan, you usually need to wait seven months after closing the original mortgage before refinancing. If you’ve accumulated 20% equity or more, you won’t have to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) on the mortgage refinance, which is a bonus compared to FHA loans, which have permanent MIP.

If you want to refinance your FHA loan into another FHA loan, you can opt for a Streamline refinance, which has a quicker application process than conventional refinancing. To qualify for a Streamline refinance, you must have been paying the original mortgage for six months. Use our refinance calculator to calculate your savings.

What can I do if the property I want to buy doesn’t pass the inspection?

Only homes that meet FHA safety guidelines are eligible for an FHA loan. If the home you want to buy doesn’t pass the inspection, you can apply for a 203(k) Rehab mortgage, which adds up to $25,000 to the mortgage loan amount for repairs. In some cases, you may be eligible to demolish and rebuild the house if the original foundation system is still in place.

Rehab mortgages only apply if the repairs cost more than $5,000. If the repairs cost less but are still enough to fail the inspection, you could try making a deal with the seller to have them make the repairs on their own dime on the condition that you won’t pull out of the transaction.

How long do I have to wait to request an FHA loan if I have had a foreclosure?

If you’ve had a foreclosure in the past and you want to buy a home, you may face some obstacles. You usually have to wait seven years from the date the foreclosure proceedings ended to apply for a conventional mortgage. However, for FHA loans, you only need to wait three years after a foreclosure to apply.

What is the 90-day rule?

The 90-day rule says that an FHA loan-eligible property must have been owned by the seller for at least 90 days before the seller sells to you. This period of time is also called “title seasoning.” The purpose of this requirement is to limit fraudulent house flippers’ access to FHA loans.

Once the 90-day period is over, you’ll be able to request and close on the loan, unless one of two things happen within 180 days of the seller’s origination date: if the purchase price you’re being offered is twice the amount or more than the seller paid originally or if your loan is classified by the lender as a high-priced mortgage loan (HPML).

In this case, you’ll need to have a second appraisal done, which ensures that the flipped house is actually valued at the purchase price and that FHA loan funds aren’t being used in a fraudulent scheme.

Ad

Whether it’s your first home or your next one, Quicken Loan experts can walk you through the process.

Click below to consult a mortgage expert today!

Summary of Money’s guide to FHA loans

  • The FHA doesn’t lend money, FHA-approved lenders do, but the FHA is responsible for settling the debt if you don’t pay.
  • The most common type of FHA loan is the Basic Home Mortgage Loan 203(b).
  • To apply for a 203(b) loan, you need a credit score of at least 580 for a 3.5% down payment or 500–579 for a 10% down payment.
  • Unlike conventional mortgage loans, the down payment can come from your own savings, gift funds or government programs.
  • You must pay monthly mortgage insurance premiums (MIP) and an upfront mortgage insurance premium (UFMIP) upon the origination of an FHA loan.
Money

Money

5K+
Followers
576
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Application#Fha#Fha Mortgage#Mortgage Rates#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac#Mortgaage#Sellers#Dti#Hud#Ltv#Mip#Mandatory Fha#The Fha#Fha Loan Funds#Fha Loan Requirements#Fha Home Loans#Fha Borrowers#Fha Property Standards#Fha Loans Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Credits & Loanstntmagazine.com

What Are Small Loans Good For?

There is a lot to be said about getting loans and working out what is necessary with them. People often mistakenly assume that they have to need a large amount of money in order to take out a loan, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. With so many...
Real EstateHousing Wire

How does the FHFA 7% loan cap on GSEs affect originators?

As you probably know by now, the Federal Housing and Finance Agency has limited GSEs to a 7% cap on loan purchases for second home and investment properties. This means that lenders who sell these types of loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be subject to restrictions if their volume exceeds 7%.
Real Estatefox5atlanta.com

Is the mortgage refinance boom ending? What to consider now

The COVID-19 pandemic unleashed a financial tidal wave that left many Americans struggling in the wake of job losses and reduced earnings. For some homeowners, however, the pandemic did have one positive side effect: record low interest rates for mortgage refinancing. As refinancing rates reached historic lows, mortgage refinancing activity...
Real EstateWillits News

How’s the market? Why do loans cost so much?

Recently, a fellow called me looking for a small, private-money loan of $14,000 to fund some home renovations. He had a credit score of 840, which is about as close to perfect as you’re likely to find. He had no outstanding debt to speak of, having just paid off his car loan a year after he bought the vehicle. And he had reliable, reportable income. The trifecta.
Real Estatefox44news.com

How to ease out of mortgage forbearance, avoid foreclosure

American homeowners were given more opportunity to hit pause on their mortgage payments because of the financial ravages of the pandemic, but that relief is slowly coming to an end. About 3 million people are behind on their mortgage, the most at any time since the Great Recession, according to...
Real EstateRealty Today

What You Should Know About Changes To Mortgage Lending Standards

Conforming conventional loan limits regulated by the FHFA rose to $548,250 in 2021 for single-unit properties in most regions, from $510,400 in 2020, according to Yahoo Finance. Policies and standards established by banks and other lending institutions to help them determine the best lending strategies vary over time due to various aspects. Typically, a bank's financial status, the overall economic climate, and the real estate market are key factors that impact lending practices. For instance, since the beginning of 2021, loan limits have increased due to the rise in home prices. Lenders have also changed how they screen loan applicants, thanks in part to the changing economic climate. Whether you're a first-time or repeat home buyer, you're probably wondering what hopes regulations could bring in property financing. Below are a few things you should know about changes to mortgage lending standards.
Income TaxDetroit News

Liz Weston: These checks could change your financial life

Starting in July, most families with kids will start getting monthly payments of up to $300 per child as part of the American Rescue Plan’s expansion of the child tax credit. The payments are scheduled to end in December, and it’s unclear whether they will be extended. But even six...
Real EstatePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

FHFA's new mortgage refinance option could cut payments by hundreds for some homeowners

The federal government is set to begin offering more mortgage refinance options for low-income borrowers beginning June 5, 2021. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), a regulator for the mortgage finance industry, announced earlier this year that in order to better serve those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, it would begin offering a new mortgage refinance option to low-income borrowers who hold loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-controlled mortgage giants backing about half of all mortgages in the U.S. The FHFA estimates this refinance option could save borrowers from $100 to $250 on their monthly payment.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

How To Get A Loan For Investing In Real Estate

Getting a loan for your investment property can be tricky but it doesn’t have to be impossible. Read our blog for a simple guide on how to get your investment loan. Obtaining a loan to invest in real estate isn’t too different from seeking a loan for a property you plan to live in. There are a few different things to consider and some additional avenues to explore. Investing in property can prove extremely fruitful, but it can also be very risky, and you can lose out if you don’t play it smart.
Personal Financecalculatedriskblog.com

MBA Survey: "Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 4.19%"

Note: This is as of May 16th. From the MBA: Share of Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Decreases to 4.19%. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey revealed that the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 3 basis points from 4.22% of servicers’ portfolio volume in the prior week to 4.19% as of May 16, 2021. According to MBA’s estimate, 2.1 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
Real Estatewogx.com

How to refinance a mortgage after forbearance ends

The COVID-19 pandemic caused millions of Americans to experience financial hardship. As a result, some homeowners haven’t been able to keep up with their mortgage payments. To provide some relief, the federal government included a mortgage forbearance plan in the CARES Act for federally backed mortgages. It gives homeowners the ability to pause or reduce their mortgage payments.
Real Estatefox5atlanta.com

Home foreclosure risk lowering amid post-COVID economic stabilization

As the economy continues to improve after a coronavirus-plagued 2020, the risk of home foreclosure for American families is lessening. In fact, the latest data from Black Knight, a mortgage technology and data provider, shows that mortgage delinquencies could hit pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2021. Many feared a...
Real Estatewahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Today’s Mortgage Rates: May 24, 2021—Mortgage Rates Inch Up

Mortgage rates rose today, but if you’re interested in buying a home or refinancing your current home, you still have a shot at locking in a historically low rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.14%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 2.41%. The average rate on a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.11%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.16%.
Grand Rapids, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Independent Bank partners with Freddie Mac on homebuyer assistance

Independent Bank is giving homebuyers a helping hand with their down payment through a new program with Freddie Mac. The Grand Rapids-based bank said Wednesday that it is working with Freddie Mac to assist homebuyers in overcoming one of the most common barriers to homeownership — the down payment. The two institutions are working together to offer MatchUp, an All For Home solution, an automated mortgage savings plan that puts customers on a steady path toward purchasing a home.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Money

Credit Card Review: A Massive Welcome Bonus and Valuable Perks from the new United Quest Card

Do you remember the good old days of flying? 20 years ago, you could check two bags for free, quickly pass through security and you rarely had to worry about trying to board early to ensure you had a place for your carry-on. Well, those days are back, at least for United flyers who have the new United Quest℠ credit card. Plus, this new offer allows you to earn enough bonus points for up to four, round-trip domestic award flights in economy class.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

SBA's remaining PPP loan funding continues to dwindle

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loan funding continues to dwindle as time runs out for new applications. The agency has just $2.5 billion left to make new loans, according to a note sent to PPP lenders May 21. Right now only so-called “community financial institutions” such as Community Development Financial Institutions and micro-lenders are allowed to make loans under a congressionally-mandated set aside.
Agriculturemarketplace.org

USDA to begin debt relief for farmers of color

New Reuters poll of housing analysts says home prices will likely continue to rise well into next year. So is it another bubble in the housing market? Things are different this time around, says Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. "One big difference between what we're seeing now and what we saw in the housing bubble of the early 2000s is that the credit scores of mortgage borrowers are very high," Coronado said. "So credit quality isn't deteriorating. It's not like we're generating these sales from lending to ever-riskier borrowers. We are lending to very, very strong borrowers. The problem is just that there isn't enough homebuilding." Supply chain bottlenecks are the current theme, Coronado said. She also explained that high home prices could be a signal to state and local governments to change processes such as permitting in order to more quickly increase housing supply.