In the wake of a devastating fire, beloved Grand Marais restaurant returns in a new form: food truck
DULUTH – After an unforgiving fire destroyed Nathan and Sara Hingos' destination restaurant in Grand Marais last spring, the couple waited months to decide their next move. The 14-year-old Crooked Spoon Cafe had been wildly popular; food-lovers would drive hours for its elevated menu and sense of place. But it consumed so much of their lives that it was rare for the parents of two teenagers to catch a high school football game or spend a weekend camping.