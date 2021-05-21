Right-wing media manipulate the facts to downplay Sheikh Jarrah evictions of Palestinian families
Right-wing media figures are misleading audiences about the facts to downplay the attempted displacement of Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah by the Israeli government, one of the flashpoints that preceded the recent violent conflict in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel. Some are dismissing the evictions as a mere landlord-tenant dispute, while others are claiming that the homes rightly belong to Israeli families while omitting the larger context.www.mediamatters.org