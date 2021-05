After tonight’s finale, why wouldn’t you want to know the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere date? It only makes sense to want more of the show as soon as possible. So when are we going to get it? There are a few orders of business we need to check off before we arrive at that point, starting with the fact that the show WILL be back for another season. We’ll admit that we had some concerns here and there that the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell show was going to walk off into the sunset. Why? NCIS: New Orleans is ending, and it seems like CBS is banking more now on FBI — and we say that knowing full well there is an NCIS: Hawaii show on the way.