Biden awards Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran

By Basil John
who13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Friday, President Joe Biden awarded his first medal of honor to 94-year-old U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., someone he calls a true American hero. “I’m incredibly proud to give Col. Ralph Puckett’s act of valor the full recognition that it always deserved,” the president said.

