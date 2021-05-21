Hazel Ann (Turner) Evans, 91, of Howe, OK passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home. Hazel was born January 29, 1930 to William Edgar and Emma Grace (Brown) Turner; the oldest of four children. Hazel, by her own admission, was a shy, quiet, farm-raised girl who loved attending school at Monroe, OK. Against the wishes of all parents involved, sixteen year old Hazel married 21 year old Wilford Evans on December 20, 1946. Shortly after they were married, Hazel & Wilford moved west of Wister to allow Wilford to work on a ranch. Soon thereafter they rode in the back of a flatbed truck to “try their luck” in the sawmill camps near Jackson, CA. But soon they longed to be back within sight of Sugarloaf Mountain and moved back to the area.