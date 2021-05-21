newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs Announces Departure

By News Staff
Posted by 
Focus Daily News
Focus Daily News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AUSTIN – Following nearly two years of service to the people of Texas, Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs notified Governor Greg Abbott of her departure from office, effective May 31, 2021. The Secretary expressed her deep appreciation and gratitude to the Governor for entrusting her with the duties of the office and also reaffirmed her confidence that Texas is well positioned for even greater success in the future.

www.focusdailynews.com
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of State#Civil Litigation#Governor Greg Abbott#General Secretary#State Secretary#General Public#Texans#The Lone Star State#Chair#Read Secretary Hughs#Governor Abbott#Public Service#Civic Participation#Gratitude#Employers#Business Growth#Success#Hughs Announces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

HHSC Announce $2.5 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits For Texas Families

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a second round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 school year.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Early Voting – Dallas County Elections Saturday-June 5, 2021 Joint Runoff

Early Voting In Dallas County Begins Monday May 24. Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello reminds eligible voters that Early voting for the Saturday, June 5, 2021 Joint Runoff Election begins Monday, May 24, 2021 and ends Tuesday, June 1, 2021. For the Joint Runoff Election there will be 8 Cities and 1 School District with various races on the ballot. Visit www.dallascountyvotes to view a complete sample ballot.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Public HealthPosted by
Focus Daily News

Governor Abbott’s Executive Order Bans Schools From Mask Mandates

Texas Schools Can No Longer Require Masks After June 4, 2021. Texas governor bans local governments, schools from requiring face masks with new Executive Order 36. Governor Abbott argues mask mandates infringe on the liberties of Texans, and individuals should have the freedom to chose whether or not to wear a mask. Its important to note the Executive Order does not apply to private businesses, so stores may continue to require masks if they choose to do so.
Posted by
Focus Daily News

Texas House & Senate Negotiators Agree on Final Budget

Lawmakers working on differences between House and Senate proposals for spending over the next two years unanimously approved a final draft Wednesday, sending the measure to the full bodies of each chamber for approval. Despite the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, negotiations between the chambers were amicable and productive, said Senate Finance Committee chair and Flower Mound Senator Jane Nelson.
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas StatePosted by
B106

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Texas & Louisiana At Risk For Flooding As Rain Continues

Severe Weather In DFW This week Increases Risk For Flooding. AccuWeather Global Weather Center – May 18, 2021 – Heavy rainfall is forecast to persist across the central and southern Plains this week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that the wet pattern is likely to bring severe weather and substantial flooding.