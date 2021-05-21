Sharon McNoel

Janet Louise McClenton-Johnson was born December 16, 1929 in Chicago, Ill. She was the second child born to the union of Walter and Ikey McClenton. Janet was preceded in death by husband of sixty-four years, her parents, three siblings, and a daughter, Vanessa Gail Johnson. Janet slept peacefully away at her home on May 14, 2021 at approximately. 8:30 P.M. Janet accepted Christ at an early age where she attended Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Janet was a lifetime member and patriarch of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Janet served as Church Secretary for thirty plus years, Deaconess, Mission, Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Teacher until her health started to decline. Janet received her education with the Texarkana Arkansas School District. She attended Orr School and later attended Booker T. Washington High School where she graduated in 1948. After graduation she attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas during the summer. Janet transferred to Arkansas Baptist college in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she graduated in 1952 with degree in elementary education. Her education did not stop with graduation. She continued to take continuing education courses with Arkansas Baptist College. Janet's teaching career started in the fall of 1951 with Texarkana Arkansas School District as a third-grade teacher at Carver Elementary School. When school integrated, she was transferred to Kilpatrick Elementary School where she taught third grade until her retirement in May 1988. Janet was a dedicated teacher to the Texarkana Arkansas School District for thirty-eight years. Retirement did not stop her from working with children. She volunteered her time to mentor/tutor students at College Hill Elementary, Union Elementary and Faith, Love and Hope Youth Corporation. Janet also volunteered her time with Texarkana Museum System- Discovery Place. Janet was a member of the We Wives Club, Pandora Club, and State Line Chapter #19 Order of The Eastern Star. She leaves to cherish her memory: Daughter: Pamela Johnson-Foster of Texarkana, AR Granddaughter: Angelica Foster of Texarkana, TX Great Granddaughters: Ameenah & Ainslee Johnson of Texarkana, TX Brother: James (Celia) McClenton of Columbia, GA Sister-in-Law: Bessie McClenton of Cedar Hill, TX A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family Visitation Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1:00- 2:00 PM at the Church. Funeral Service Saturday, May 22, 2021 2:00 PM at Canaan Baptist Church with Pastor Freddie Smith, Eulogist. Interment at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, Arkansas. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.