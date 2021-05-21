newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Sharon McNoel

By David Deaton
okwnews.com
 2 days ago

Funeral services for Sharon McNoel will be 2:00 pm on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma with Brother Joe Perry officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro. Viewing will be Sunday 12:00pm-6:00pm with the family visiting with friends on Sunday from 4:00-6:00pm at funeral home.

okwnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hope#John Joe#Sisters#Funeral Services#Family Services#The Choctaw Nation#Fort Smith#Nephews#Brother#Arkoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ObituariesDaily Inter Lake

Sharon Anne Mattson, 75

Sharon Anne Mattson, born to Robert and Mary Boland of Los Angeles in January of 1946, passed away peacefully in her home on May 11, 2021, at the age of 75. She was surrounded by God, family, and music in the comfort of her home in Snoqualmie, Washington. She had...
Covington, OKenidbuzz.com

Charles Sebranek

Wednesday, November 7th, 1928 - Monday, May 17th, 2021. A Celebration of Life service for Charles Sebranek age 92 of Covington will be 10 am Thursday at the Covington United Methodist Church with Rev. Tommy Donaldson officiating. Burial will follow in the Covington Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Chester, VAeasternshorepost.com

Javonta D. Davis

Mr. Javonta D. Davis, of Chester, Va., formerly of the Shore, was called home to eternal rest Sunday, May 2, 2021, at VCU Health in Richmond. Born in Nassawadox, Javonta was the beloved son of Christopher Davis and Tonieko and Paul McCray Jr. He was affectionately known as “Chip” by his family and friends. Upon graduation, he pursued a career in the U.S. Air Force, but was unable to fulfill this duty due to his illness. When his health improved, he gained employment at Jiffy Lube in Midlothian, Va.
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Alice Christopher

Alice Christopher 85 of Franklin, IN passed away Sunday May 16, 2021 at Otterbein Franklin Seniorlife Community. Memorial services 3:30 P.M. June 26, 2021. Swartz Mortuary Franklin, visitation from 1:30. Complete obituary will be forthcoming. Information at mortuary website, 317-738-0202.
Orange, TXkogt.com

John Philip Sudigala

John Philip Sudigala, 77, of Orange, Texas went to be with Jesus on May 9, 2021 at 7:45pm from his home in Orange, TX after battling a long illness. John was born in Manhattan and raised in Baldwin, New York. He graduated from University of Illinois with a B.A in History. John was part of the NROTC program in college and went on to realize his childhood dream of becoming a U.S. Naval Officer.
ObituariesThe Guardian

Maggie Perkins obituary

My mother, Maggie Perkins, who has died aged 92, worked as a continuity and script editor on hundreds of episodes of classic British TV series in the 1960s and 1970s, including The Avengers, The Saint, Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased) and The Professionals. She was born in Barnet, Hertfordshire, one of...
Livingston, TNOverton County News

Beautification Award presented

The home selected to receive the Spring 2021 Beautification Award by the Envision Livingston committee is owned today by Barbara Hunter and Melean Bilbrey, and is located at 311 Mofield Street in Livingston. The property where the home is located was once a portion originally owned by Alfred Lafayette Windle...
Columbia City, INinkfreenews.com

Judith Ann Ancil

Judith Ann Ancil, 79, formerly of North Webster, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her new home in Columbia City. Born March 2, 1942, in Selma, she was the daughter of Bill Cox and Geneva (Hendricks) Sanders. Growing up in Grant county, Judy graduated from Marion High School with...
Eau Claire, MIWSJM

Michael Dean Voit

Michael Dean Voit, 68, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, with visitation 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Eau Claire. Messages may be left online at www.bowermanfuneral.com.
Cullman, ALDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Maitland Virginia Snyder

Maitland Virginia Snyder, 88, of Cullman entered into rest on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Snyder was born Nov. 3, 1932. A graveside service will be Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Paula Sweet will officiate. Nicholas Funeral Home,...
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Jack Lee Stauffer

A graveside service for Jack Lee Stauffer will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Grove Cemetery in Kenton by Rev. Jonathon Hanover. Military rites will be performed by Amvets Post 1994. Masks should be worn and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services. He died...
Niles, MIWSJM

Vickie Nolan

Vickie Ann Nolan, age 69 of Niles, Michigan, mother, grandmother, sister, Apple Festival supporter, Christmas decorator, and caregiver died peacefully at 11:34 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 with her family gathered around her bed at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana following a courageously strong battle against coronavirus. She...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carl and Patricia Hall

Carl and Patricia Hall of Owensboro are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Carl E. Hall Jr. and Patricia Mae Mitchell were married May 23, 1971, at Crabtree Avenue Baptist Church. The Rev. Earl McCrady officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Nelda Moorman and James Mitchell. Patricia is a homemaker, and Carl...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

JANET McCLENTON-JOHNSON

Janet Louise McClenton-Johnson was born December 16, 1929 in Chicago, Ill. She was the second child born to the union of Walter and Ikey McClenton. Janet was preceded in death by husband of sixty-four years, her parents, three siblings, and a daughter, Vanessa Gail Johnson. Janet slept peacefully away at her home on May 14, 2021 at approximately. 8:30 P.M. Janet accepted Christ at an early age where she attended Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Janet was a lifetime member and patriarch of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Janet served as Church Secretary for thirty plus years, Deaconess, Mission, Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Teacher until her health started to decline. Janet received her education with the Texarkana Arkansas School District. She attended Orr School and later attended Booker T. Washington High School where she graduated in 1948. After graduation she attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas during the summer. Janet transferred to Arkansas Baptist college in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she graduated in 1952 with degree in elementary education. Her education did not stop with graduation. She continued to take continuing education courses with Arkansas Baptist College. Janet's teaching career started in the fall of 1951 with Texarkana Arkansas School District as a third-grade teacher at Carver Elementary School. When school integrated, she was transferred to Kilpatrick Elementary School where she taught third grade until her retirement in May 1988. Janet was a dedicated teacher to the Texarkana Arkansas School District for thirty-eight years. Retirement did not stop her from working with children. She volunteered her time to mentor/tutor students at College Hill Elementary, Union Elementary and Faith, Love and Hope Youth Corporation. Janet also volunteered her time with Texarkana Museum System- Discovery Place. Janet was a member of the We Wives Club, Pandora Club, and State Line Chapter #19 Order of The Eastern Star. She leaves to cherish her memory: Daughter: Pamela Johnson-Foster of Texarkana, AR Granddaughter: Angelica Foster of Texarkana, TX Great Granddaughters: Ameenah & Ainslee Johnson of Texarkana, TX Brother: James (Celia) McClenton of Columbia, GA Sister-in-Law: Bessie McClenton of Cedar Hill, TX A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family Visitation Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1:00- 2:00 PM at the Church. Funeral Service Saturday, May 22, 2021 2:00 PM at Canaan Baptist Church with Pastor Freddie Smith, Eulogist. Interment at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, Arkansas. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.
Wise, VACoalfield.com

BOBBY JOE WHEATLEY

Bobby Joe Wheatley, 85, of Wise, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 3, 2021. Joe was born at his home in Wise, Virginia to Stewart and Maude Wheatley. Throughout his life, he placed a very high importance on providing for and raising his family. He worked as an insurance salesman for People’s Life Insurance and retired after 25 years of service. In addition to his career, he enjoyed maintaining the family apple orchard and farm. Traveling was a passion of his and visiting every state in our country was one of his proudest lifetime goals. Joe was very active in the community, knew nearly everyone, and never met a stranger. He was also a longtime member of East Park Avenue Baptist Church.
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Christy Brooks

Christy Lynn Brooks, 52, of Morgantown, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center. She was born Jan. 4, 1969, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Damon Gale Nuce and Donna Marie Shahan Nuce. Christy was employed as a realtor, was passionate about her work and...
Niangua, MOmarshfieldmail.com

Cindy Rachelle Cantrell

Cindy Rachelle Cantrell, age 53, of Niangua, Missouri, was born June 20,. 1967, in Wichita, Kansas, to Gordon and Virginia L. (Payne) Johnson, both. proceeded her in death. She was welcomed into the arms of her Savior. May 10, 2021, at Cox South Hospital from complications due to Covid-19. Her...
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

David Moore

David Parker Moore, 78, beloved local teacher and coach, passed away at home on April 28, 2021, in the presence of his wife of 50 years, Sharon, and son Michael. Born in Poplar Bluff, Mo., Dave spent his first 18 years in nearby Bloomfield. At age 10, Dave began his lifelong love affair with basketball, later starring on his high school team in “Hoosiers”- type games against nearby small schools.
Wayne County, NCMount Olive Tribune

Wanda J. Strickland

MOUNT OLIVE — Wanda Jones Strickland, 67, of the East Pine Forest community, died Friday, May 14, 2021 at Wayne Hospital. Services will be held at Wayne Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 with Pastor Bob Parker officiating. Tyndall Funeral Home is handling the service.
Enid, OKenidbuzz.com

Robert Lee Rogers

Robert Lee Rogers (Bob) died May 16, 2021 after a fall and six-week illness. He was born November 28, 1932, outside of Enid, Oklahoma to Truman and Bessie Rogers. He attended a small country school for two years and thereafter attended Adams Elementary and Longfellow Jr. High School in Enid. He graduated from Enid High School in 1950.