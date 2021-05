There isn’t a team in baseball playing worse than the Royals right now, but it’s hard to imagine a better team for them to face than the worst team in baseball, the Detroit Tigers. It’s not just that the Tigers are the worst team in baseball, but the Royals swept them just a couple weeks ago in Detroit, so there should be some confidence there for the boys in blue. The concern, of course, is that they continue to play poorly. Because losing a series to the Tigers after what they’ve been through could be the blow to the season that they can’t come back from. You’d hope not, but these are human beings and confidence absolutely plays a role in all of this, so they really need to get back on track in this series.