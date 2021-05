Further details regarding how police were able to track down the suspects involved in the burglary and fatal shooting of Pop Smoke have come to light. An LAPD detective testified at a preliminary court hearing for 20-year-old Corey Walker, the only adult suspect in the case, last week. It’s already been reported that the 15-year-old in the case confessed to fatally shooting Pop in the early hours of Feb. 19, 2020, but Walker also confessed to a person he believed to be a cellmate.