Renter behavior is changing, the market is shifting and property management needs to adapt to ever changing needs and serve their tenants well while streamlining their operations. Financial and housing has been a challenge people face. More households are renting now than at any point in 50 years. Yet rent remains to be their largest expense—more than 30…even 50% of their household income. The issue is complex, and one fintech startup is shaking up the industry. Our success spotlight features Karthik Manimozhi, CEO of LetUs by RentMoola , to talk about his company’s unique platform that allows unprecedented control of tenant payments, business operations and other financial elements all incorporated into one user-friendly utility.