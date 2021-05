Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, has made a U-turn as the panel of enquiry he set up by to investigate the alleged shortfall in operating surpluses by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) under the leadership of the suspended MD/CEO, Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman, will now probe her for insubordination as against the earlier claim of not remitting operating surplus of N165 billion to the consolidated revenue fund account (CFR), THISDAY has learnt.