Fresno County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bakersfield, Fort Tejon, West Side Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bakersfield; Fort Tejon; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL KERN COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 359 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of McKittrick, or 33 miles southwest of Delano, moving southeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Taft, Derby Acres, Ford City, Tupman, Valley Acres, McKittrick, Taft Heights, Dustin Acres and Buttonwillow.

alerts.weather.gov
