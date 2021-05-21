Special Weather Statement issued for Bakersfield, Fort Tejon, West Side Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-18 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern County Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected right below the mountain passes. * WHERE...Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways impacted include Highway 58 below Tehachapi pass in the vicinity of Mojave and Highway 14 between Rosamond and Red Rock Canyon State Park.