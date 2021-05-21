newsbreak-logo
Vermilion Parish, LA

After week of rain, water and debris high in Vermilion River

By Abby Breidenbach
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9uVN_0a7TRMB100

After a week's worth of rainfall, water is high in the Vermilion River and other waterways across Acadiana.

It isn't just water though. Abby Breidenbach finds out what else is contributing to the problem.

Drier week of weather

It was another warm, but quiet day across Acadiana. Temperatures settled into the lower and middle 80s under partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be dropping into the upper 60s.
One last round of showers

Well, we've got one last round of showers to get through on Friday before improving weather conditions arrive this weekend. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting an area of disturbed weather in the western Gulf of Mexico and are giving a 40% chance to develop into a depression or weak tropical storm on Friday.
Scott FD urges caution when clearing culverts of debris

The Scott Fire Department is urging Acadiana residents to use caution while cleaning out culverts following this week's severe weather. While many have been cleaning out culverts to help clear debris and aid in drainage, Scott FD says there are several hazards involved. One hazard is the possibility of digging up or causing damage to a gas line, either by hand or with machinery.
Another round of showers and storms on the way

The never-ending pattern that has been responsible for all of the shower and thunderstorm activity across the region this week will remain in place for one more day. With 3.50" of rain falling at Lafayette regional last night and early this morning, May 2021 became the second wettest May on record.
FEMA provides steps to take when assessing flood damage

Flooding in South Louisiana has been a major concern over the past week. Torrential rainfall across the state has caused damage to homes, businesses and property. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing Louisiana residents with steps to follow when dealing with the affects flooding.
Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lyons Point, or near Kaplan, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyons Point around 220 PM CDT. Indian Bayou around 230 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.