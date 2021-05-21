Tiffin Drive-In Theater starts next phase of renovations

Summer is right around the corner, and where there is summer, there is a Summer Reading Program at your library! This year, Tiffin-Seneca Public Library has fun Summer Reading Programs planned for all ages, starting in June. If you plan to read this summer, you will need some library materials. Library staff are happy to help you find what you need. Stop by during our recently extended hours of operation: Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The 2021 Outreach Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales, offers our seniors and homebound library patrons a way to participate in Summer Reading without leaving their homes. Seniors living in a nursing home or a senior living facility will need to see their Activity Director to sign-up. Homebound patrons can sign-up by contacting Beth Gottfried, Outreach and Extension Manager, or by visiting our website at www.tiffinsenecalibrary.org/summerreading.