Jaguars Special Teams Coordinator Brian Schneider taking time away from coaching

Another New Orleans Saints free agent has found a new home. The San Francisco 49ers picked up wide receiver Bennie Fowler, who appeared in five games with the black and gold during the 2020 season before his year ended on injured reserve. Fowler replaces Marqise Lee, who the Niners recently signed after a five-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. We’re well past the NFL deadline for compensatory draft picks, so the Saints won’t recoup anything now that Fowler is joining another team.