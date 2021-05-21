newsbreak-logo
Jaguars Special Teams Coordinator Brian Schneider taking time away from coaching

By JP Acosta
Big Cat Country
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville Jaguars Special Teams Coordinator Brian Schneider has decided to take time away from coaching for personal reasons, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Schneider was hired this year as a part of sweeping changes made to the Jaguars coaching staff with new Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer. Schneider was the Seattle Seahawks Special Teams Coordinator from 2010 until last year, when he stepped away from the position indefinitely, also for personal reasons.

www.bigcatcountry.com
