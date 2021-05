CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – There’s a sudden surge in activity as health guidelines go away, and that’s leading to a rise in injuries from the great outdoors. As the health restrictions and mask guidelines ease up, the team at OrthoCincy said a lot of us are anxious to get back to all of the things we love. But if that involves activities that you haven’t done in a while, from training for races again to summer sports, Dr. Amelia Wiggins said her training advice involves starting slowly.