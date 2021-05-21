newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood alert issued for river Wye in Herefordshire

By John Wilson, JohnWilsonNQ
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flood alert has been issued for the river Wye in Herefordshire after heavy rain. The Environment Agency expects flooding to affect low-lying land and roads along the Wye from Hay-on-Wye to Ross-on-Wye. Other places that may be affected include the A438, Byford, Bredwardine and Hereford. Predicted peaks: Hay-on-Wye 1.9m...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Herefordshire#East River#Heavy Flooding#The Environment Agency#A438#Byford#The Met Office#Showers#Hay On Wye#Eastwards#Brighter Skies#Frost#Predicted Peaks#Metoffice#Maximum Temperature 14c
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Scotland
Related
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet early Wednesday morning. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet early Wednesday morning. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank.