I don’t know about anyone else, but for me one of the most surprising things about current-gen VR is how it makes everything way scarier. Even stuff that’s not supposed to be scary at all is a bit scarier when you feel like you’re actually there. That’s why we highlight this full roomscale VR mod for horror co-op game GTFO with a certain degree of caution. GTFO is already plenty scary, and VR makes it much, much more so.