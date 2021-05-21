Dragon Ball Super Hypes Chapter 72 Release With Special Trailer

Over the weekend Toei Animation announced on Goku Day that a new Dragon Ball Super anime film is currently in production and slated to hit theaters in Japan in 2022. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama also celebrated the news chiming in with, "An all new movie since ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ is currently in the making! Just like the previous movie, I’m heavily leading the story and dialogue production for another amazing film. I really shouldn’t talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts, which may feature an unexpected character. We’ll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride, so I hope everybody will look forward to the new movie."