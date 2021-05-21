newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Hypes Chapter 72 Release With Special Trailer

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Super is hyping the release of Chapter 72 with a special trailer honoring this newest step of the Granolah the Survivor arc! Although Toei Animation announced a new movie is on the way for a release next year, what Dragon Ball Super fans really have their eyes on is the manga's currently unfolding arc. Now that the series has gone even further from the anime's release than anyone could have expected, the mysteries continue to build as we learn more about the central figure of the newest arc, the titular Granolah.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face To Face#The Mysteries#Cool Stuff#Library#Manga#Cool Moments#Toei Animation#Planet Cereal#Heeters#Viz Media#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
Related
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's Next Film Shouldn't Feature Goku Or Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super's next anime film has been announced to release next year, and while there have been next to no details about the next installment for Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise, we think now is the perfect time to set Goku and Vegeta aside for this one adventure. With a quote from Akira Toriyama stating that the film will most likely not be focused on "power", but instead will be shining the spotlight on a new unique story, perhaps this movie can finally give us an adventure starring one of the other characters of the universe dominated by Saiyans.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Hypes "Amazing" Visuals of Next Movie

Dragon Ball Super has been living its best life in print for the last couple of years, and the series is ready to make a comeback on the big screen. Not long ago, it was announced the franchise is heading back to theaters with an all-new movie, and the hype is high for the project. And according to creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super's new film will have some ambitious visuals to impress fans.
Comicsanimemojo.com

Toei Announces New DRAGON BALL SUPER Anime Film Slated For 2022

Over the weekend Toei Animation announced on Goku Day that a new Dragon Ball Super anime film is currently in production and slated to hit theaters in Japan in 2022. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama also celebrated the news chiming in with, "An all new movie since ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ is currently in the making! Just like the previous movie, I’m heavily leading the story and dialogue production for another amazing film. I really shouldn’t talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts, which may feature an unexpected character. We’ll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride, so I hope everybody will look forward to the new movie."
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Releases New Space-Time War Episode 3: Watch

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released the next episode in its New Space-Time War arc! The second season of the promotional anime series for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes card arcade game in Japan is continuing with all sorts of brand new episodes, and the anime has gone on for so long that it will soon surpass the entire anime run of even the main Dragon Ball Super series. The second season of the series is now in the midst of a new arc, and that arc continues with a slate of new fights in the third episode.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Will the New Movie Set Up the Show's Return?

A new Dragon Ball Super movie has been announced for 2022 - but will it set up the anime show's return? That's the question that Dragon Ball fans around the world are now asking themselves after the new movie was announced on Goku Day 2021. The Dragon Ball Super anime has been off the air since fall 2018 (for the original Japanese run, 2019 since the US dub aired). The first Dragon Ball Super movie, Broly, hit theaters in late 2018, and since then there's been no new Dragon Ball Super content on the big or small screen.
TV SeriesComicBook

Dragon Ball Reveals Cumber's Face at Last

Dragon Ball has fully and finally revealed Cumber's face at last with the newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes! The promotional anime series for the card arcade game in Japan is now in the midst of its second season, and this new season has most recently kicked off the New Space-Time War arc. This new arc sees Goku and Vegeta trapped in a brand new universe created by Fu's demonic powers, and the previous episode of the series pit the two Saiyans against some familiar Saiyan foes who have gotten some pretty big boosts.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Reveals Evil New Vegeta Form

Dragon Ball has revealed an evil new form for Vegeta with the newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes! The promotional anime series for the card arcade game in Japan is now in the midst of its second full season, and with this new season it has kicked off a brand new arc where Goku and Vegeta find themselves in a brand new universe created through Fu's demonic powers. The previous episode of the series saw Vegeta in a rough predicament as he was facing down a battle with not only Turles but the Evil Saiyan Cumber.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Teases "Unexpected" Character in New Movie

Dragon Ball Super is teasing an "unexpected" character coming in the new movie! Ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought the anime's run to an end back in 2018, fans have been clamoring for the franchise to return especially considering that the manga release of the series has continued the story far beyond the events of that film. The wait will soon be over, however, as Toei Animation has officially confirmed that the next big movie in the franchise is coming our way next year. But what can we expect to see in the new Dragon Ball Super movie?
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

A New Dragon Ball Movie Is In Development

That's right, a new Dragon Ball anime movie is on the way. Confirmed by Toei Animation, a brand new story in the Dragon Ball Super arc will be coming out some time in the near-ish future. Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, was the one to send out a message to fans telling them that there will be a new adventure in his expansive world.
ComicsCollider

New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Coming in 2022, Because We Never Can Have Enough Goku

After Dragon Ball Super: Broly smashed the anime box office when it premiered back in 2018, and with Demon Slayer continuing to slay the weekend box office, it’s no surprise to hear that Toei Animation wants to collect all seven Dragon Balls by announcing a new Dragon Ball Super film right on the annual franchise celebration Goku Day.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Pits Deku Against A New Sniper Villain

My Hero Academia's latest chapter pits Deku against a new villain - a sniper who seems to have direct ties to All For One himself. (Warning: Spoilers Follow!) My Hero Academia chapter 311 is called "Here We Go!" and it couldn't be more apt. This chapter of the manga feels like the final calm before the final storm truly begins, and ends with the exciting promise that - from here on out - Izuku Midoriya's battles will truly be next level. The series has whittled its focus down to Deku and his pro hero partners Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist and All Might, as they attempt to track down All For One and his protege/hostage Tomura Shigaraki.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

NEO: The World Ends With You hypes up July release with Opening Movie Trailer

Square Enix has released the opening movie for upcoming stylish JRPG NEO: The World Ends with You ahead of its July release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The sequel to the 2007 Nintendo DS title, NEO The World Ends With You will see you take up the role of Rindo who leads a group known as the Wicked Twisters and whom quickly finds themselves a part of the mysterious 'Reaper's Game'. You'll have to explore the streets of Toyko, recruiting a range of colourful allies and master powerful psych abilities to survive the game and get to bottom of what's going on.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Announces New Delay

Dragon Ball Heroes has given fans some amazingly insane moments, from bringing back Super Saiyan 4 to introducing new transformations for some of Saiyan fans' favorite characters, but it seems as if fans of the spin-off series will have to wait for the next chapter of the "Big Bang Mission" which will usher in the arrival of Super Saiyan 2 Rose Goku Black. The latest episode of the series focused on Vegeta battling against both Turles and Cumber, achieving a bizarre new power that tapped into the "Evil Power" of the Saiyans.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Should Make Janemba Canon

Dragon Ball Super's new movie should make Janemba a part of the official series' canon. One of the most exciting aspects of Dragon Ball Super: Broly was that it officially introduced the non-canon movie villain Broly to the main series. With a new story and character design from series creator Akira Toriyama, Broly was able to fit right into the current Dragon Ball Super timeline. Toei Animation is releasing a new Dragon Ball Super movie in 2022, and they confirmed that production began on it before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Maybe it was with the intention of introducing another villain into the canon?
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals New Look at World Heroes' Mission Makeovers

My Hero Academia has revealed a much closer look at hero costume makeovers coming in the new World Heroes' Mission movie! Although My Hero Academia is currently taking over TV screens with the now airing fifth season of the anime, it won't be the only new release in the franchise fans will get to see in action this year. It was announced that My Hero Academia would actually be releasing the third feature film in its anime run later this Summer in Japan, and this new film will feature some significant hero makeovers.
ComicsComicBook

Overlord Announces New Movie in the Works

Overlord has announced that a new feature film is in the works for the anime franchise! The third season of the series was a pretty big hit with fans when it ended its run in 2018, and fans have been waiting ever since to see if there would be a new season on the way. With Kadokawa officially making their intention known to produce 40 new anime series each year, this got fans excited for a potential return to the Overlord world given that success of its first three seasons. Luckily, we're getting much more than expected.
Comicsblocktoro.com

One Piece Episode 974 Release Date, Preview, Synopsis Spoilers, Title and Stream Online

One Piece Episode 974 is coming out next in the anime series and fans are looking forward to it. It might be the last episode that shows the Oden flashbacks and the anime will then resume Luffy’s storyline where he has made an alliance with Kid and Law to attack Kaido. Here is everything you need to know about the One Piece Episode 974 release date, title, preview, synopsis spoilers, and anime stream online sources.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Preview Sets Up a New Dragon Ball Hunt

Dragon Ball Super is setting up a new Dragon Ball hunt with an early preview for the next chapter of the series! The next new entry in the Granolah the Survivor arc is coming in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, and it's an important chapter as it seems that the main conflict of the arc will finally be kicking off between Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah. While Granolah is the main focus of the arc thus far, one of the most intriguing elements is the Heeters' plan bubbling on the back-burner this entire time.
MoviesSiliconera

Second Dragon Ball Super Movie Will Appear in 2022

The official Dragon Ball Twitter announced a new Dragon Ball Super movie will appear in theaters in 2022. According to series creator Akira Toriyama, an unexpected character will play a major role in the movie’s story. The Dragon Ball Official Website will update whenever new information comes out. [Thanks, Dengeki!]