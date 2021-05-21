Dragon Ball Super Hypes Chapter 72 Release With Special Trailer
Dragon Ball Super is hyping the release of Chapter 72 with a special trailer honoring this newest step of the Granolah the Survivor arc! Although Toei Animation announced a new movie is on the way for a release next year, what Dragon Ball Super fans really have their eyes on is the manga's currently unfolding arc. Now that the series has gone even further from the anime's release than anyone could have expected, the mysteries continue to build as we learn more about the central figure of the newest arc, the titular Granolah.comicbook.com