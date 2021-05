Netflix’s plans for Enola Holmes 2 could complicate Henry Cavill’s chances of returning to the DCEU as Superman. Superhero fans are desperate for the British star to suit up as the Man of Steel again, despite Warner Bros. moving forward with a reboot of the Last Son of Krypton. Cavill is not yet completely done with the franchise, though, as there exists the possibility that he and the studio could make a new deal. However, time is running out for WB if they do want to lock him down as the actor is about to get a lot busier.