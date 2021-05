Howdy folks, it's yer boy Moyse. Back in full effect and now with added Super Blood. Well, perhaps not, but since last week I've had some needles in me, and now I feel the Red, White, and Blue of your American drugs coursing through my very veins. Funnily enough, I was the only person in the room to receive said drug, which is WELL SUS. But I'll take your 95% effectivity rate, thank you very much. I just wish Valentine from Skullgirls had been there to administer it to me. But she wasn't. Mainly because she's a drawing.