Wisconsin Football: Winning B1G Championship is ‘best case scenario’
The Wisconsin football team has been contenders for the Big Ten Championship more often than not in the past two decades. That isn’t expected to change this year either. After a tough 2020 season that included a pandemic, injuries, and canceled games, the Wisconsin football team finished third in the Big Ten West with a 3-3 record in their Big Ten-only regular season. They finished their season at 4-3 after a victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.badgerofhonor.com