Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Football: Winning B1G Championship is ‘best case scenario’

By Christian Borman
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin football team has been contenders for the Big Ten Championship more often than not in the past two decades. That isn’t expected to change this year either. After a tough 2020 season that included a pandemic, injuries, and canceled games, the Wisconsin football team finished third in the Big Ten West with a 3-3 record in their Big Ten-only regular season. They finished their season at 4-3 after a victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Wisconsin StateUSA Today

Wisconsin football moves up in the latest USA TODAY preseason rankings

After the completion of spring camp and spring games around the country, USA TODAY updated their list of the top 25 teams heading into the 2021 college football season. Wisconsin moved up a spot while staying in the top 15. The Badgers jumped from 14 to 13 in the rankings, with USA TODAY citing Wisconsin’s defense as the justification for their preseason expectations:
Wisconsin State247Sports

Why Wisconsin is the most underrated team in the Big Ten

The Big Ten had a rollercoaster season in 2020 with their cancellation and then comeback and shortened season. In 2021, with a full schedule on tap, the Big Ten could shape up as one of the better conferences once again. 247Sports’ Late Kick host Josh Pate is banking on Wisconsin...