LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He connected with many in Kentuckiana and Thursday night, Ethan the dog received a special proclamation from the Louisville Metro Council. Ethan was close to death when someone abandoned him in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society in January. Photos of Ethan in his emaciated state quickly went viral on social media and the community fell in love with him as the shelter posted updates on his slow but successful recovery.