Over the past few years, the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles has gone from being a once-feared unit with a monstrous pass-rush, to an injury-plagued front seven with a secondary that has as many holes as a traditional Golf course. After a coaching staff revamp and a strong offseason, Jonathan Gannon looks to restore the Eagles defense to its former glory. To do this, he’s come up with an acronym that embodies the way he wants his players to perform.