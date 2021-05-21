newsbreak-logo
Rockford, IL

CRE8IV transformational art returns for second year

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents will soon be amused as several murals begin to take shape in places around the region over the next few weeks. The city of Rockford announced the return of CRE8IV transformational art, which turns blank walls into what a representative from the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau calls “museum quality art.” The initiative started in 2019 and is back after a year break due to the pandemic.

