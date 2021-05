FLORENCE — Local and state law enforcement agencies are having to retire some of their drug-sniffing dogs early because of the state’s new marijuana law. Arizona voters approved legalizing the use of marijuana for anyone over age 21 in November 2020. The law states that a person can possess an ounce of marijuana with no more than 5 grams of cannabis concentrates and grow up to six plants at their primary residence. The law also imposed a 16% excise tax on marijuana sales and allowed for those with past criminal records due to marijuana possession to request that the charges be expunged from their records.