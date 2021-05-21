U-M Harnessing Hum of Fluorescent Lights to Power Computers

Jonathan Allcock, Anna Vangone, Agnes Meyder, Stanislaw Adaszewski, Martin Strahm, Chang-Yu Hsieh, Shengyu Zhang. Predicting antibody structure plays a central role in drug development. The structural region responsible for most of the binding and function of an antibody, namely the H3 loop, is also the most variable and hard to predict to atomic accuracy. The desire to facilitate and accelerate the engineering of therapeutic antibodies has led to the development of computational methodologies aimed at antibody and H3 loop structure prediction. However, such approaches can be computationally demanding and time consuming, and still limited in their prediction accuracy. While quantum computing has been recently proposed for protein folding problems, antibody H3 loop modelling is still unexplored.