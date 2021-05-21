U-M Harnessing Hum of Fluorescent Lights to Power Computers

Algorithm enables robot teams to complete missions, such as mapping or search-and-rescue, with minimal wasted effort. Sometimes, one robot isn’t enough. Consider a search-and-rescue mission to find a hiker lost in the woods. Rescuers might want to deploy a squad of wheeled robots to roam the forest, perhaps with the aid of drones scouring the scene from above. The benefits of a robot team are clear. But orchestrating that team is no simple matter. How to ensure the robots aren’t duplicating each other’s efforts or wasting energy on a convoluted search trajectory?