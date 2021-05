The main ingredient for any team in the NBA to win it big is a superstar. Take a look around the league, and you’ll find every team does have one. The Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors employ Stephen Curry, and there’s Jayson Tatum with the Boston Celtics. Of course, these squads wouldn’t be able to compete without the presence of a second option in the lineup. That sweet spot is often an overlooked opportunity within the NBA card market.